Good City Brewing’s new location next to Fiserv Forum opens with ceremonial keg tap

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum has a new neighbor with Good City Brewing officially opening its doors on Friday, Feb. 22.

A horse and wagon delivered kegs of beer from Good City’s east side brewery to its new downtown location.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin helped with the ceremonial keg tapping.

“You could be doing this anywhere. And you chose to do it here. You’ve chosen to do it in a meaningful way. And to me, that’s a great omen for the city,” said Mayor Barrett. “I give cheers, cheers and more cheers to what you’re doing here. Thank you very much.”

The Good City grand opening is just one part of Fiserv Forum’s Entertainment Block. It will continue the fun with live music Friday night and a kids concert on Saturday, Feb. 23 before the Bucks game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.