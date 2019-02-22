Gov. Evers joins groups suing to overturn lame-duck laws

Traffic Alert: 2 Northbound lanes of I-41/94 are closed at HWY G due to emergency road repairs
Governor Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is siding with groups seeking repeal of laws weakening his powers that were passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature during a December lame-duck session.

Evers notified a Dane County judge Friday that he would not defend the laws and instead would join with plaintiffs who argue they are unconstitutional. Evers took the same position in another lawsuit earlier this week.

There are four lawsuits pending challenging some or all of the laws passed during the lame-duck session. Two of them are in Dane County circuit court and two are in federal court.

Evers took action Friday in a case filed by the League of Women Voters, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and three Wisconsin voters.

A hearing on whether the Legislature can intervene to defend the laws is set for March 13.

