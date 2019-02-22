Traffic Alert: 2 Northbound lanes of I-41/94 are closed at HWY G due to emergency road repairs
Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday

Heroin, meth, cocaine found with $36k during drug bust on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 5:01 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, February 22, 2019

Drug bust near 28th and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — A suspect is in custody after a drug bust organized by the Milwaukee Police Department near 28th and Courtland on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Officers from District 4 and members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant inside a home after processing multiple complaints of drug dealing in Milwaukee. During the search of the residence, officers found four firearms, multiple extended magazines, and a loaded drum magazine. Officers also recovered heroin, methamphetamines, cocaine, and THC along with $36,240 in cash. The target of the warrant was taken into custody without incident. 

The search effort was a collaborative effort with the Washington County Sherriff’s Office, who had six delivery cases against the suspect in their county — all of which were captured on surveillance video. 

The suspect is facing six counts of delivery of a controlled substance in Washington Country. Charges from Milwaukee County include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and keeper of a drug house.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.