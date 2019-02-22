× Heroin, meth, cocaine found with $36k during drug bust on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A suspect is in custody after a drug bust organized by the Milwaukee Police Department near 28th and Courtland on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Officers from District 4 and members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant inside a home after processing multiple complaints of drug dealing in Milwaukee. During the search of the residence, officers found four firearms, multiple extended magazines, and a loaded drum magazine. Officers also recovered heroin, methamphetamines, cocaine, and THC along with $36,240 in cash. The target of the warrant was taken into custody without incident.

The search effort was a collaborative effort with the Washington County Sherriff’s Office, who had six delivery cases against the suspect in their county — all of which were captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is facing six counts of delivery of a controlled substance in Washington Country. Charges from Milwaukee County include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and keeper of a drug house.

