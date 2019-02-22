Michael Carter sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempted carjacking

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Carter on Friday, Feb. 22 to five years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. This, after he pleaded guilty in October 2018 of attempted armed robbery with use of force.

Carter, 53, targeted two teenagers outside Discovery World on the evening of June 1, 2018. Investigators say Carter forced his way into the teens’ parked vehicle. Investigators say he walked up to the vehicle, and when the teenagers inside rolled down the window, he unlocked the vehicle and tried getting inside.

According to a criminal complaint, Carter told them “I’m sorry. I’m really depressed,” before dragging one of the teenagers out of the vehicle by her ankles. Prosecutors say Carter tried starting the vehicle, but one of the victims pushed the lock button, preventing him from getting away. He eventually gave up, and was arrested nearby.

Carter admitted to the crime.