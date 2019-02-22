Mother gets 4 years probation for abuse of 2-month-old baby

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha mother accused of physically harming her 2-month-old boy has been sentenced to four years probation.

Chelsey Zamitalo, 23, was charged with two counts of child abuse in April of 2018, after her had a spinal fracture to his femur, two skull fractures, two older rib fractures, a broken hand and a possible leg fracture.

Zamitalo provided four different versions of how the child was injured to officers and detectives.

Those stories included: slipping on a toy while carrying the baby, slipping on water while carrying the baby, dropping his unbuckled car seat and throwing him down.

Zamitalo’s brother-in-law then gave officers a totally different statement, saying she told him she tripped while putting the baby in his crib.

As for the older rib injury, Zamitalo said she may have either put him down in a bassinet too hard or squeezed him too hard.

Zamitalo faced up to 12 years in prison.