‘Need to heal:’ Bryan Rodriguez fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 23

Posted 4:00 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, February 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works employees have been doing business as usual, busy filling in potholes and repairing the roads. But on Saturday, Feb. 23, several of those employees will head to a fundraiser for one of their own, Bryan Rodriguez, who was killed just two weeks ago.

Steve Plevak knows the city streets all too well. He’s worked for DPW since 1984 — starting as a seasonal laborer, and working his way up to street repair district manager. He remembers the day he interviewed Rodriguez for a job.

“Basically, anything we asked him, he had knowledge of,” said Plevak.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while filling potholes near 17th and Vine — something his manager couldn’t wrap his head around.

“I could not believe that it happened to begin with, and I really couldn’t believe it was him,” said Plevak.

Plevak says Rodriguez was a very good employee, and his construction background stood out while interviewing to work for the city.

“Bryan was here every day on time,” said Plevak. “Never called in sick.”

Now, Plevak and other community members are hosting a fundraiser for Rodriguez’s family to show their appreciation for what he did.

“Well, if you knew Bryan, you were a better person. He had that in him,” said Plevak.

The fundraiser will be from noon until 6 p.m. at the Bubbler on Howell Ave. There will be a raffle and a silent auction, and all proceeds will go to the Rodriguez family.

“The community needs to come through,” said Plevak. “They need to heal, I guess. It’s going to help the family.”

Plevak says several businesses have donated items for the fundraiser, including a signed Willie Davis football for the silent auction.

If you can’t make the fundraiser and want to help, you can check out the family’s GoFundMe page HERE.

