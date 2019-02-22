Officials: Sheboygan man jumps into ambulance, strips naked, punches EMS worker

SHEBOYGAN — A 39-year-old Sheboygan man is accused of being high on drugs, ripping off all his clothes, and punching an EMS worker in the face.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, Feb. 20 two EMS workers were called to a residence near North 5th Street and Superior Avenue for a man — later identified as George Harris — who claimed he was having a seizure. The complaint says the two EMS workers did not see any signs of a seizure when they evaluated Harris in the ambulance. However, Harris said he should go to the hospital but he wanted to take a taxi there.

Officials say Harris signed a release stating he didn’t want medical treatment and left the ambulance to go inside his house. According to the criminal complaint, while the EMS crew was still parked filling out paperwork, Harris returned in a “frantic state” and climbed into the ambulance. Authorities say Harris began ripping off all of his clothes, stripping down naked, and struck one of the EMS workers in the face.

The criminal complaint says the EMS crew got out of the ambulance and left Harris inside.

Harris tried to run back inside the residence but officials say someone inside tried to stop him from entering. Harris ran back toward the ambulance but a Sheboygan Fire Department lieutenant was able to control him by guiding him into a snowbank.

Investigators questioned Harris in the hospital; he told an officer he didn’t remember anything from the incident. When the officer began to leave, officials say Harris laughed and said, “I’m going to [expletive] you up.” The officer asked Harris what he meant and he repeated himself in a louder, more aggressive tone and sat up from the bed.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer backed away and warned Harris he was going to use a Taser on him. Officials say Harris continued to come at the officer so he deployed his Taser, which caused Harris to fall backward.

A short while later, investigators say Harris again claimed the second incident was due to another seizure and he did not remember what just happened.

A blood test and toxicology screen was performed and methamphetamine or amphetamine drugs were found in his system. A medical professional believed Harris’ behavior was a reaction from the drugs found in his system.

Harris has been charged with one count of battery to an emergency rescue worker, a repeat offender, and one count of resisting an officer, a repeat offender.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.