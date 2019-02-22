× Oklahoma man accused of attacking 2 priests, stealing crucifix from Catholic church

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is in custody after allegedly assaulting two priests inside a church and stealing a crucifix Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, causing the St. Joseph Catholic School next door to go into lockdown.

Victor Munoz, 21, was taken into custody, police said. Officers had to use a Taser to apprehend him.

Munoz was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and had not yet been booked into jail Friday, police said.

One priest reported that he was hit in the jaw; the other had to receive stitches for a blow to the head.