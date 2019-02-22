Plea deal reached in theft case caught on camera in Elm Grove

WAUKESHA — A 26-year-old Brookfield man accused of stealing packages in Elm Grove on Christmas Eve 2018 has reached a plea deal.

David Krejci faced charges of felony bail jumping and theft for the incident that was captured on camera. But in court on Friday, Feb. 22, Krejci agreed to plead guilty to the theft charge in exchange for the bail jumping charge to be dismissed.

Elm Grove police on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 posted to social media surveillance video of a suspect “who stole several packages from someone’s front porch.”

According to a criminal complaint, on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the home on Marilyn Drive in Elm Grove for a report of a package theft. The homeowner said they were away from the home that afternoon, and got a text that the packages they were expecting had been delivered. When they arrived home, they reported the packages weren’t there, so they checked their Nest surveillance camera and saw that someone had approached the porch, knocking on the front door before taking two packages.

Police spoke with a neighbor, who indicated his surveillance cameras had captured the suspect’s vehicle.

On Dec. 26, an anonymous tip came in from an individual who advised the suspect was David Krejci. The tipster directed police to YouTube videos posted by Krejci, and in one, posted on Dec. 24 (the same day as the package thefts), he was wearing the same sweatshirt he wore in the surveillance video from the package thefts. Additionally, the video showed a vehicle, and when police ran the plate number, it listed to Krejci’s mother.

The complaint said the suspect vehicle seen in the surveillance video from the package thefts was found in the driveway at the Krejci home.

Krejci is set to be sentenced on April 12.