Traffic Alert: 2 Northbound lanes of I-41/94 are closed at HWY G due to emergency road repairs
Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday

Police: Man hurt girlfriend’s children with hot sauce, BB gun

Posted 3:03 pm, February 22, 2019, by

Courtesy: Greenville Police Department Facebook

GREENVILE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of rubbing hot sauce or hot peppers on his girlfriend’s children, attempting to smother them and shooting one of them in the foot with a BB gun.

Greenville Police Lt. Jason Rampey told The Greenville News on Wednesday that the abuse was meant to discipline the 5- and 7-year-old boys for misbehaving or wetting themselves. Police arrested the 25-year-old mother and 37-year-old Robert Earl Kailiala Saladaga on charges including unlawful child neglect and cruelty.

Rampey says social services information prompted authorities to launch an investigation into the abuse in March. He says investigators believe the mother didn’t participate in the abuse, but allowed it to happen. Both have posted bail and been released. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.