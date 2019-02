MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Feb. 22 near 11th and Meinecke. It happened around 12:11 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man, was in his vehicle when shots were fired. He suffered serious gunshot wounds.

A citizen drove the victim to an area hospital — where he is being treated.

Officers are investigating the circumstances and are looking for suspects.