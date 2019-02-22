‘Strength and skill:’ The Tripoli Shrine Circus returns to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

MILWAUKEE -- The Tripoli Shrine Circus returns to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena! Kasey spent the morning escaping into the magic of the circus!
About The Tripoli Shrine Circus (website)
The circus is a combination of strength & skill, beauty & mystery. With amazing lighting and sound, watch as human and animal performers transform you into the magical world of circus. The circus is a fun family adventure for everyone!
Times:
7:30 p.m. Friday, February 22
11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23
1:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24
Tickets:
General admission: $20.00
Reserved: $26.00
VIP reserved: $28.00
VIP floor: $35.00