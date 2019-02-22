× Suspect in custody after attempted Shorewood bank robbery

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon, Feb. 22.

According to officials, the Shorewood Police Department was dispatched to North Shore Bank on Oakland Ave. for a report of a bank robbery in progress around 2:50 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect, a 23-year-old male, into custody as he left the bank. No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect is being held at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility pending criminal charges.