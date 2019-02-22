The Packing House hosting fundraiser for falling MPD officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 22

MILWAUKEE — The Packing House Restaurant is donating 10 percent of its food sales on Friday, Feb. 22 to the family of fallen MPD Officer Matthew Rittner. The police officer was shot and killed earlier this month. The restaurant is opening until 10 p.m. on Friday.

The Packing House is located at 900 E. Layton Ave. in Milwaukee. The supper club is far from the first Milwaukee-area business to show support for Rittner’s family — Jen’s Sweet Treats, Grainger’s Pub and Grill, Batteries Plus and the Layton Fruit Market have each donated profits to Rittner’s family with their own fundraisers.

