Traffic alert: All lanes of NB I-94 shut down from Hwy G to Ryan Rd. due to emergency road repairs

Posted 11:52 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:22PM, February 22, 2019

RACINE COUNTY — All northbound lanes of northbound I-94 are shut down from Highway G to Ryan Rd. because of emergency road repairs.

At this time, officials say they have no estimate of when northbound I-94 will be reopen. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all motorists to pay careful attention to road conditions and signage indicating the detour.

Alternate Route: Exit at Highway G to West Frontage Rd to 27th St. north to Ryan Rd. Ryan Rd east to I-41/94 NB on-ramp.

Traffic coming from the south should exit at Highway 158 and follow the signed detour route.

