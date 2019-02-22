US Marshals search for Ramone Jones: ‘His alleged offenses are disturbing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A disturbing discovery at 70th and Fiebrantz. Police found a women killed inside a neighborhood home.

"According to reports she was found stabbed to death and another male in the house was shot," the Deputy U.S. Marshal said.

The victim was identified by her father as 36-year-old Jamie Wilson. She is survived by her 11-year-old.

"I don't sleep at night. I get up, I walk around at night. I think about my daughter all day," James Wilson said. "My daughter was a mother. She was a beautiful person."

The U.S. Marshals are now assisting Milwaukee police in searching for the victim`s boyfriend, 42-year-old Ramone Jones. A warrant for his arrest was issued by MPD for a domestic violence incident at the same home on Jan. 30. The incident happened days before her death.

"Ramone Jones, he is wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapons, two counts -- and a count of felon in possession of a firearm," the Deputy Marshal said.

Authorities say Jones is now also considered as a suspect in her murder. He's wanted for questioning.

"Ramone Jones is one of the most violent and disturbing criminal histories of people we usually profile here," the Deputy Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals says Jones has been arrested for countless crimes in the past that include drugs, auto theft and burglary.

"He's had multiple arrests for battery related to domestic violence, resisting police, stalking and intimidating witnesses," the Deputy Marshal said.

Jones has strong ties to Racine but is believed to have left the state.

"He has ties to Tennessee, and the Chicago area," the Deputy Marshal said.

Jones is described as 5'7" tall, 160 pounds, with distinct tattoos on his arms.

"On his left forearm, he has a tattoo of a dollar sign. And also on his left shoulder area he has a tattoo which is labeled C-V-L which is believed to be a vice lord gang tattoo," the Deputy Marshal said.

Authorities ask for tips from the public which will remain anonymous.

"His alleged offenses are disturbing. We don't want a repeat of this," the Deputy Marshal said.

Most of all the victim's family is in need of answers.

"If you know anything please, notify Milwaukee police," James Wilson said.

Call 414-297-3707 if you are able to assist investigators in this case.