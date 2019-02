Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Friends and family held a vigil Friday night, Feb. 22 for 36-year-old Johnny Rivera, who was shot and killed while sitting on his porch earlier this week.

Police say was Rivera on his porch with another man near 23rd and Maple when he was shot and killed around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, Feb. 20. Officials say a dark colored vehicle left the scene of the incident.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting, and police are still searching for the gunman.