‘We’ve grown together:’ Brewers see spring training as an opportunity to gel as a team

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- Major League baseball pitchers are working on their control this time of year. But so far, Brewers spring training 2019 feels like one big curve ball.

To start, there was rain Thursday and Friday. It is expected to clear up by Saturday. But so many other things are standing out to the people here.

"I feel like everybody is a little bit more loose this year," said Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain. "We've grown together, we've played together and been through a lot of ups and downs together. We're focused, our focus is really high and understand we need to go out there, get our work in and get off the field."

"There's an opportunity to improve each spring training," said Brewers catcher Erik Kratz. "I think when I, if I ever come to a spring training and I'm like, I really haven't learned anything new, I guess I'm done."

Another difference is Saturday, games start. That means the next phase of spring training will be underway.