Celebrate Fred Usinger day with a free brat!

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing says "Milwaukee" like beer, cheese and brats. The latter was honored on Saturday, Feb. 23 for Fred Usinger Day, a celebration of the founder of Usinger's Sausages. Yummy!

About Usinger's (website)

The Usinger Family has been making sausage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for over 130 years. Usinger's is a one of a kind, nationally recognized family business devoted to the craft of sausage making. Feinschmeckers (gourmets) will discover over 70 varieties of old world sausage. From a better bratwurst to an authentic beerwurst, superior European-style wurst doesn't get any better than Usinger's ... producing quality sausage products and providing excellence in customer service since 1880.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Usinger wurstmachers are still located on Milwaukee's Old World Third Street, the site of the original store, where they adhere strictly to the original family recipes. Unchanged since 1880, these recipes are never altered in order to meet a competitive price. To the Usinger sausage makers, it is a matter of pride to maintain their tradition of excellence. Even among members of the meat industry, the superlative quality of Usinger's Sausage is recognized.