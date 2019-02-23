Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ‘Make-A-Wish’ come true for 12-year-old fan

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old Wisconsin boy is getting the opportunity to live the life of a Milwaukee Bucks player.

Easton King of Boscobel, is living with a degenerative muscular condition.

On Saturday, Feb. 23 Make-A-Wish Wisconsin helped grant a wish for Easton, which was to spend the day alongside the Bucks — specifically Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks did not disappoint.

Easton spent Saturday morning at the Bucks’ shootaround and appeared to enjoy every minute of it.

Afterward, the Greek Freak asked Easton if he was ready for all the media attention.

“Gotta get used to it now. You’re part of the team,” Antetokounmpo. “…we’ll do it together.”

Next up, Easton will attend the Bucks game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum Saturday night.