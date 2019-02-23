Hartland business raises funds for fallen MPD Officer Rittner’s loved ones

Dense fog advisory for all of SE Wisconsin until 4 a.m. Sunday
Posted 5:29 pm, February 23, 2019

HARTLAND — Dozens flocked to Hyde Syte Tactics in Hartland on Saturday, Feb. 23 to help raise money for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner’s loved ones.

The cold rain was no match for those on a mission to raise money for Officer Rittner’s family.

The fundraiser started at 1 p.m., but people began showing up before the doors opened.

In attendance at the event are those who served with Rittner overseas in the Marines and officers with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Matthew Rittner

The goal is to raise money to help Officer Rittner’s wife and young son. It’s also a time to remember a life taken too soon.

“It was just a no-brainer. We had to bring one another together and celebrate Matt’s life. This is a day for celebration not mourning, I think,” said Trevor DeBoer, organizer.

There is still a lot going on in Hartland. The fundraiser wraps up at 9 p.m.

