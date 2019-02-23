Police searching for 33-year-old Milwaukee man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are seeking Calvin Hicks in connection with the shooting of his live-in girlfriend near 33rd and Galena in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 14 -- as well as a carjacking. An arrest warrant has been issued for Hicks -- and he is now charged with the following criminal counts:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon

Operating vehicle without owner's consent (armed carjacking)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Hicks was in a van with his live-in girlfriend around 6 p.m. -- and the two were arguing. The complaint says Hicks "pulled into a random alley" where he "opened the door and began punching (the woman) in the head and face as he pulled her out." At that point, the woman "ended up on the ground balled up to protect herself from the defendant." She told police Hicks pulled out a firearm and "fired multiple rounds into her at point-blank range."

The complaint goes on to say the woman "was terrified the defendant was going to kill her so she pretended to be dead and laid on ground." Hicks went back to the van -- which not start. The woman indicated she knew Hicks was working on the battery in an attempt to get the vehicle to start. The complaint says the woman "was concerned that she would die before the defendant would leave, so she got up and got into the passenger seat of the van and asked him to take her to the hospital because she was going to die." Hicks ignored her, the complaint says -- and he ran away from the scene.

According to the complaint, Hicks then approached a man in an SUV a short distance from the first scene. The complaint says Hicks approached the man and "produced a semi-automatic firearm and stated, 'Give me the (expletive) car." The man in the vehicle tossed the keys across the street and walked away. Hicks grabbed the keys and drove off, the complaint says.

The complaint indicates police attempted to pursue Hicks in the now-stolen vehicle. But they "encountered a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by the fleeing driver and stopped to render aid and terminated the chase."

The stolen SUV was recovered the next day (Feb. 15) near 40th and Wright in Milwaukee. There was front end damage on the vehicle.

Later that same afternoon, a man near 39th and Cherry "observed a handgun laying on his walkway by the sidewalk." He called Milwaukee police. Tests were done on five casings recovered from the initial shooting scene -- as well as spent casings found in the stolen SUV. That testing "determined that those casings were fired from that firearm," the complaint says.

Again, an arrest warrant has been issued for Hicks. Anyone with information Hicks' whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.