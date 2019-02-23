“Tell me why-ee? Ain’t never gonna be warm:’ Beloit, Janesville DPW crews recreate 90s songs with snowy twist

BELOIT/JANESVILLE — A battle has ensued between public works departments using popular songs from the 90s.

It all started when the City of Beloit Public Works crew posted photos to its Facebook page, rewriting the lyrics to N*SYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” song and holding signs in front of their plow trucks.

One sign referencing the snow says, “I know I can’t take it no more… it ain’t no lie.” Followed with, “I want to see snow melt out that door,” and “BYE BYE BYE!”

PHOTO GALLERY

The City of Janesville DPW crew saw the post on Facebook and couldn’t let Beloit be the stars of the show. So they went ahead and picked the Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way,” and recreated it.

Calling themselves “The Plow Drivers,” it starts, “Tell me why-ee? Ain’t nothing but a snowstorm,” and “Tell me why-ee? Ain’t never gonna[sp] be warm.”

They end it with, “tell me why-ee? I never want to hear them say,” and “storms’ coming our way.”

PHOTO GALLERY

It’s been a busy winter for DPW crews. We’re glad they’re still able to have some fun with it.