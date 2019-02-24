500+ vehicles on display at 2019 Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show 🚗

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show got underway on Saturday, Feb. 23, and featured not only new vehicles, but vintage ones as well.

Bob Bennett grew up around cars. He had his first car when he was only 12 years old.

"Oh yeah. You cut me and I bleed 103 octane," said Bennett on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Cars are practically in Bennett's blood.

"My whole family was gear heads," said Bennett.

That's why Bennett loves having an exhibit at the Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show.

"I have a lot of people telling me this is the best part of the show," said Bennett.

This year's exhibit theme was Barn Finds, with a handful of vehicles on display that were restored after being abandoned for several years.

"There's some barn finds, some garage finds. We got a motorcycle that sat on a porch in Elkhorn for years," said Bennett.

The exhibit was just one of many throughout the auto show -- with more than 500 vehicles on display at the Wisconsin Center.

"Ultimately, when you're making that final decision and you're going to go into a dealership or two, it'll make the time frame much, much quicker," said Jim Tolkan, president of ADAMM.

A popular trend at this year's show was the variety of crossover vehicles and SUVs available.

Tolkan offered this advice for those unsure where to start:

"Concentrate on looking at the vehicles -- on the type of car you want or truck you want," suggested Tolkan.

The show runs until March 3, and you can find more information HERE.