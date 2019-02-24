Wind chill advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Monday

Brookfield Academy wrestler back-to-back Division Two State Champ

BROOKFIELD--Aidan Medora is a junior at Brookfield Academy High School. He is a wrestler. In his sophomore year he won the Division Two State Championship in the 132 pound weight class. This year he won the title in the 138 pound weight class. In both seasons he was undefeated. Brookfield Academy is in a co-op with St. John's Military Academy for wrestling, but Aidan is the only wrestler for both school. He trains at Askren Wrestling Academy and Roufus Sport MMA Academy. Aidan has committed to wrestle for Wisconsin in college.

Aidan Medora
Brookfield Academy HS Junior
2-time State Champion Wrestler

