Milwaukee poet uses art of the spoken word to inspire: ‘I want to give people hope’

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee poet Cedric Dale Hoard is starting a conversation and tackling tough topics with the art of spoken word.

“Spoken word is so powerful in just how it is performed and expressed,” Hoard said.

Hoard powerfully performs his craft with a purpose.

“I really use poetry to sometimes be a voice for those who feel like they don`t have a voice,” he said.

Hoard uses his voice to tackle tough topics. He often writes about mental health, sexual abuse, race relations and faith.

“Those don't have to be taboo subjects that we run away from. We can address it. We can be OK with it. We can learn from those situations,” Hoard said.

Hoard's career as a mental health counselor enhances his perspective when confronting issues head on.

“I'm really intentional about the things that I want to write about -- and really intentional about the way I want to convey myself,” Hoard said.

Hoard's poem “Shooting Stars: Letter to Black Boys” dives into prejudice, race and self-acceptance.

Often near Hoard's side is his wife Tierra, who says she’s awestruck whenever she watches her husband perform.

“I know how much that goes into it. I always see his heart behind it and it is always amazing to see,” she said.

Hoard takes time to share his gift with youth in southeast Wisconsin. He teaches poetry and its history in workshops and classes. Hoard has a slogan: Hope greater than hype.

“At the end of the day I want to give people hope. Hope that is ultimately greater than a hype of society,” Hoard said.

CLICK HERE to view more of Hoard's work on his YouTube channel.