TUCSON, Ariz. -- Police in Tucson had a little fun during a rare, record snowfall in the city Wednesday, Feb. 20-Friday, Feb. 22.

They held a mock news conference at the scene of an investigation into a "white, powdery substance."

Police posted the parody video of their investigation -- with officers eventually receiving word from Crime Lab officials that the white powder was actually snow.

More than two feet of snow fell in some parts of the state.