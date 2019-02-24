Recognize her? Police seek suspect in theft from Kohl’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are seeking a suspect accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl’s on Appleton Avenue near County Line Road.

It happened on Thursday, Feb. 21 around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the parking lot in a dark SUV after failing to pay for merchandise inside the store.

The possible partial Wisconsin license plate number is 38827. Police said the vehicle had handicapped plates.

The suspect was described as a woman, black, between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, weighing between 175 and 200 pounds. She has black hair and was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt and green pants. She was carrying a large black bag or purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.