Recognize him? Police seeking suspects after shooting near 12th and Arthur

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday, Feb. 23 near 12th and Arthur.

According to officials, the first suspect is described as male, Hispanic, between 30 and 31 years old. He's around 5'9"-5'10", weighing 180 pounds with long, shoulder-length black hair in two braids. He was last seen wearing a white hat and a black sweatshirt with "ICE CREAM" written on the chest.

The second suspect is described as male, Hispanic wearing red.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, license plate 521-XPZ and VIN 2C4RC1BG6KR561522. The car is an Enterprise Rental Car.

Anyone with information regarding either suspects or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.