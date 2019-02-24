Recognize him? Police seeking suspects after shooting near 12th and Arthur

Watch live: 40-car pileup in Neenah, WI
Posted 10:33 am, February 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday, Feb. 23 near 12th and Arthur.

Shooting suspect, 12th and Arthur

According to officials, the first suspect is described as male, Hispanic, between 30 and 31 years old. He's around 5'9"-5'10", weighing 180 pounds with long, shoulder-length black hair in two braids. He was last seen wearing a white hat and a black sweatshirt with "ICE CREAM" written on the chest.

The second suspect is described as male, Hispanic wearing red.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, license plate 521-XPZ and VIN 2C4RC1BG6KR561522. The car is an Enterprise Rental Car.

Shooting suspect vehicle, 12th and Arthur

Anyone with information regarding either suspects or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

