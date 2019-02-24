The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is a car fanatic’s paradise

MILWAUKEE -- Car lovers young and old can bask in the glory of both old and young cars at the 2019 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show.

The 2019 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show races into town with more than 500 of the latest cars, crossovers, trucks and more from more than 30 manufacturers. Held at the Wisconsin Center over nine days, multiple show floors will feature the latest vehicles in a fun, nonselling environment. The show will be packed with the latest vehicles as well as specialty vehicles, test drives, exotics, family fun and more.

From car buyers to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out all the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology and connectivity. Several new models will turn heads on the show floor including the 2020 Ford Explorer, 2020 Hyundai Palisade, 2020 Lincoln Aviator, 2019 Jeep Wrangler (MotorTrend SUV of the Year), 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, 2019 Ford Ranger and more.