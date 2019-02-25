× 702 pounds of chicken Caesar salad products recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

EAGAN, Minn. — Russ Davis Wholesale — Crazy-Fresh, an Eagan, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 702 pounds of chicken Caesar salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday, Feb. 25. The product contains milk and anchovies, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The chicken Caesar salad items were produced from Feb. 11, 2019 through Feb. 22, 2019

The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid containing “CRAZY FRESH Chicken Caesar Salad” and “Use By” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019 represented on the label.

10-oz. black plastic bowl with a clear plastic lid containing “JERRY’S the kitchen CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” and “SELL BY” dates of 02/15/2019 through 02/26/2019 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45204” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 24, when FSIS officials were notified that the establishment discovered the misbranding of product while performing a label review. Official said there had been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS officials asked that consumers who have purchased these products do not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.