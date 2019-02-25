‘It’s like Elsa got really mad:’ Minnesota woman left door of van open while winter storm raged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, Minn. -- It was a miscommunication. That's how a Minnesota woman describes what happened to her minivan over the weekend.

Stephanie Hokanson of Claremont (south of the Twin Cities) came out to her minivan on Sunday morning, Feb. 24 -- after a winter storm with gusting winds blew through the region. What she saw next caught her a bit off guard.

You see, Hokanson said there was some miscommunication between her and her fiance -- and they each assumed the other had shut the sliding door on the passenger side of the minivan. Well, that did not happen. From 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when the family (including five children) got back from a night of fun, until 9:30 a.m. Sunday, that sliding door was open. A bunch of the eight to ten inches of snow that fell in Claremont -- ended up inside the minivan.

"It looks like Elsa got really mad," Hokanson said -- in reference to Disney's "Frozen."

Hokanson said she can get to the driver's seat and steering wheel just fine. But it is a mess on the inside of the fan.

Hokanson said on Monday, she's taken about 15 minutes or so to get started -- but it may be a while before the inside of her van is clear of winter.

In the end, Hokanson says she takes responsibility for this mishap. But she's taking it all in stride!