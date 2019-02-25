Jonathan Copeland goes to trial, accused of fatally shooting Officer Michael Michalski

MILWAUKEE — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski is slated to begin on Monday morning, Feb. 25.

Copeland Jr. is charged with first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon in the case. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in August.

Officer Michalski was fatally shot at a residence near 28th and Wright on July 25, 2018. Court documents say as Michalski and other officers attempted to arrest Copeland, Michalski went up a staircase and encountered “slight movement in a pile of clothing.” The report says the suspect “hid silently for over 10 minutes on the landing, and ambushed and shot Officer Michalski as the officer began to close in.”

Copeland is also accused of shooting at other officers outside. He faces an attempted homicide charge for that.

