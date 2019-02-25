Watch live: Rollover crash blocks lanes on I-94 WB at Elmhurst Road near Pewaukee
LIVE: Winnebago Co. officials provide new info about massive pileup that happened on I-41 near Neenah

Jussie Smollett’s lawyer asking judge to OK ‘Empire’ actor travel

Posted 1:10 pm, February 25, 2019, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 21: Empire actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail after posting bond on February 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Smollett has been accused with arranging a homophobic, racist attack against himself in an attempt to raise his profile because he was dissatisfied with his salary. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A lawyer for Jussie Smollett is asking a judge in Chicago to allow the “Empire” actor to travel while he is free on bond on charges he falsely reported being attacked by two masked men.

Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys, who have said he’s innocent. She says one of his attorneys is expected to appear before a judge Monday to make the request.

Smollett was charged last week with disorderly conduct. Chicago police say Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack then told police his attackers yelled racial and anti-gay slurs and referenced President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

He was released last week after posting $10,000 cash. He also was ordered to surrender his passport.

Kavanagh says Smollett’s lawyers are mounting a “vigorous defense.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.