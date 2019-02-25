US Marshals take Ramone Jones into custody in Kentucky, wanted for homicide of Jamie Wilson

MILWAUKEE — Ramone Jones was just picked up in Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force there.

Jones was profiled over the weekend by FOX6 News in our Wisconsin’s Most Wanted segment. He is charged in the murder of Jamie Wilson. She was fatally stabbed at 70th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee on Feb. 5.

Jones, 42, faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Battery (misdemeanor)

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to 70th and Fiebrantz on Jan. 30 for a “shots fired” call.

When officers arrived, they found “the front interior door was off of the hinges and leaning against the door frame and exterior door.” The officer heard yelling inside the residence — and found Jones standing in an area between the kitchen and dining room. The officer also “saw a spent casing on the floor in the dining room. Other officers located a hole in the floor.” The residence was searched and “a Taurus 9mm handgun was found inside of a hallway vent.”

On Feb. 6, the day after Wilson’s death, three charges were filed against Jones in connection with that Jan. 30 incident:

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person — two counts

An arrest warrant was issued that same day.

On Feb. 4, police interviewed a woman in regard to the incident on Jan. 30. The woman told police Jones was Jamie Wilson’s boyfriend and that he “lives there, but he does not pay bills.” The woman told police on Jan. 30, Jones knocked in the front door and asked where Jamie was. He “then fired a gun he had and he shot the floor.” The complaint said “Jones then stated that he would kill Jamie and Jamie’s daughter if they let the police know he had a gun.”

Jones was arrested after the Jan. 30 incident, but released on Feb. 3 after posting $1,000 bail.

On Feb. 4, Wilson herself talked with police and indicated Jones battered her on Jan. 29. She indicated Jones “punched and kicked” her numerous times. She told authorities she suffered pain and bruising all over her body as a result of this incident.

On Feb. 5, officers were dispatched to the residence near 70th and Fiebrantz once again — this time for a battery/cutting complaint. The complaint said a “child then came out of the garage and said that her mother had been stabbed and she was lying on the garage floor.” Despite life-saving attempts, Wilson was declared deceased.

This is a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson’s family set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for her children. CLICK HERE to access that account.