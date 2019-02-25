× Military veteran claims $1M Powerball prize, biggest payout in Wisconsin in 2019

SUPERIOR — A military veteran from Superior collected a $1 million Powerball prize Friday. Officials say the figure marks the highest Wisconsin Lottery payout to date in 2019.

Glen Erickson from Superior matched all five numbers (10, 17, 18, 43, 65) not including the Powerball (13) in the Feb. 2 drawing. He purchased his ticket at the Kwik Trip on 3027 E. 2nd St. in Superior.

Erickson told Lottery officials that he did not use a particular method when he bought his winning ticket.

“It wasn’t anything more than ‘dumb luck’ on a quick pick,” Erickson said at his claim. “It won’t change who I am, except that I’ll have the ability to help more of the people that I want to help.”

Erickson says he will proceed with life as usual.

The store will collect a $20,000 retailer incentive for the sale.

Player odds for winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.