Milwaukee County deputies arrest 3 repeat OWI offenses in 5 days

Posted 6:40 pm, February 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County deputies arrested three drivers for repeat OWI offenses between Thursday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 25.

The first arrest happened Thursday around 3 a.m., when deputies were dispatched to a disabled vehicle on I-794. Sheriff’s officials said the driver, a 57-year-old man, had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was emitting a strong odor of intoxicants. Sheriff’s officials said he failed field sobriety testing and was arrested for OWI, eighth offense — a felony carrying up to 12.5 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The second arrest happened Friday around 1 a.m., when a deputy was passed by a vehicle traveling at high speeds and weaving in and out of its lane on northbound Highway 175. The driver, a 41-year-old man, failed field sobriety testing and was arrested for OWI, fourth offense — a felony carrying up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The third arrest happened Monday around 2 a.m., when a deputy observed a vehicle stopped at a green light at 6th and Grange. As the deputy approached, the driver, a 30-year-old man, woke up and drove west on Grange Avenue. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver,was intoxicated. He was arrested to OWI, fifth offense — a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

