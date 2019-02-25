National Weather Service: Peak wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 24

LIVE: All lanes on northbound I-41/94 at County E in Kenosha Co. are closed due to crash
Posted 5:59 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00AM, February 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data on the peak wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin from Sunday, Feb. 24.

Below is a list of the peak wind gusts in communities (in miles per hour).

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 63
Sheboygan (airport), 60
Kenosha, 60
Pleasant Prairie, 59
Sheboygan (lakeshore buoy station), 56
Germantown, 55
Sherwood, 53
Racine, 52
Waukesha, 49
Green Bay, 48

