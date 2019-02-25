× National Weather Service: Peak wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 24

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data on the peak wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin from Sunday, Feb. 24.

Below is a list of the peak wind gusts in communities (in miles per hour).

CLICK HERE to view storm reports on wind gusts, more from the National Weather Service

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 63

Sheboygan (airport), 60

Kenosha, 60

Pleasant Prairie, 59

Sheboygan (lakeshore buoy station), 56

Germantown, 55

Sherwood, 53

Racine, 52

Waukesha, 49

Green Bay, 48