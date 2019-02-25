× Police release radio traffic from mass shooting incident at Aurora warehouse facility

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police released on Monday, Feb. 25 the emergency radio traffic of the radio dispatch, law enforcement response, and rescue attempts made during the shooting incident which occurred on Friday, Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt facility.

Officials also released a portion of the 911 calls received prior to this dispatch.

Officials issued the following statement in a Facebook post:

“This decision was not made carelessly as we understand the troubling nature of these calls, but as a matter of public interest and our ongoing commitment to transparency within our community, we agree that you have a right to hear the courageous souls who helped us bring this horrible tragedy to a swift conclusion.”

WARNING: This audio in the player below may be disturbing to some.

Listener discretion is strongly advised.

Meanwhile, police say all five of the officers who were wounded in the warehouse shooting have since been released from the hospital. The officers’ names haven’t been released. They suffered gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries and ranged in age from 24 to 53.

Aurora police said they’re “hoping for a swift and full recovery for all.”