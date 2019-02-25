Watch live: Rollover crash blocks lanes on I-94 WB at Elmhurst Road near Pewaukee
Police release radio traffic from mass shooting incident at Aurora warehouse facility

Posted 12:54 pm, February 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:58PM, February 25, 2019

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Aurora, Ill.

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police released on Monday, Feb. 25 the emergency radio traffic of the radio dispatch, law enforcement response, and rescue attempts made during the shooting incident which occurred on Friday, Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt facility.

Officials also released a portion of the 911 calls received prior to this dispatch.

Officials issued the following statement in a Facebook post:

“This decision was not made carelessly as we understand the troubling nature of these calls, but as a matter of public interest and our ongoing commitment to transparency within our community, we agree that you have a right to hear the courageous souls who helped us bring this horrible tragedy to a swift conclusion.”

WARNING: This audio in the player below may be disturbing to some.

Listener discretion is strongly advised.

Active shooter incident in Aurora, IL

Meanwhile, police say all five of the officers who were wounded in the warehouse shooting have since been released from the hospital. The officers’ names haven’t been released. They suffered gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries and ranged in age from 24 to 53.

Aurora police said they’re “hoping for a swift and full recovery for all.”

