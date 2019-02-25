× Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after single vehicle crash in Town of Holland

TOWN OF HOLLAND — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in the Town of Holland early Monday, Feb. 25.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says around 12:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Foster Road east of I-43 in the Town of Holland. Officers arriving on the scene found a driver deceased inside the vehicle.

The investigation of the crash revealed the vehicle had been eastbound on Foster Road and left the roadway striking a power pole. The vehicle entered a ditch, where it overturned onto its roof and struck a tree.

Officials say agencies assisting at the scene included the Oostburg Fire Department/Jaws, Oostburg Ambulance, Orange Cross Ambulance Service, and the Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the operator is expected to be released on Tuesday morning.