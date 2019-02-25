× Sheboygan firefighters rescue person from 2nd story balcony, house on fire

SHEBOYGAN — Firefighters rescued a person from a home that was on fire in the City of Sheboygan on Sunday evening, Feb. 24.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on S. Water St. in Sheboygan. Fire units arriving on the scene were made aware that the person who called in the fire was stuck on a second floor balcony — and trapped by the fire. The person was rescued from the balcony and taken to Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters doused the fire — which officials say was contained to the room of origin. They also searched the rest of the structure to make sure everyone was out.

Officials say three tenants were displaced due to fire, smoke and water damage. There was substantial fire damage to the second floor apartment.

The Sheboygan County Investigation team was called into investigate the fire.