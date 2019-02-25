LIVE: All lanes on northbound I-41/94 at County E in Kenosha Co. are closed due to crash
Wind chill advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Monday

Sheboygan firefighters rescue person from 2nd story balcony, house on fire

Posted 6:13 am, February 25, 2019, by

SHEBOYGAN — Firefighters rescued a person from a home that was on fire in the City of Sheboygan on Sunday evening, Feb. 24.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on S. Water St. in Sheboygan. Fire units arriving on the scene were made aware that the person who called in the fire was stuck on a second floor balcony — and trapped by the fire. The person was rescued from the balcony and taken to Sheboygan Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters doused the fire — which officials say was contained to the room of origin. They also searched the rest of the structure to make sure everyone was out.

Officials say three tenants were displaced due to fire, smoke and water damage.  There was substantial fire damage to the second floor apartment.

The Sheboygan County Investigation team was called into investigate the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.