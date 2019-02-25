× Siblings, ages 84, 88, 93, 102 meet for 1st time thanks to Ancestry.com DNA testing

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Four siblings, ages 84, 88, 93 and 102, met for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 24 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

After a lifetime of not knowing each other existed, the siblings connected thanks to DNA testing done through Ancestry.com. It turned out the four of them had the same father.

That man divorced his first wife, changed his last name and started a new life with a new family — never revealing the fact that the other family existed.

But generations later, family members did an ancestry DNA test and discovered each other.

A couple of them happen to live just 10 minutes away from each other, go to the same synagogue and even had the same barber.