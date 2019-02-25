‘Taste and Toast:’ 5 nights of bottles and bites at 20+ Milwaukee hot spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Beat cabin fever with five nights of bottles and bites. "Taste and Toast" kicks off at more than 20 Milwaukee hot spots on Monday, Feb. 25. FOX6's Kasey Chronis visited Cantina with a sneak peek of this event.

About "Taste and Toast" (from website)

Lift your spirits during five exclusive nights of sampling and sipping. Satisfy your palate, and pocketbook, with specially priced small plates, appetizers and mixers at 20+ downtown hot spots, offered 4-7 PM. So, round up your friends and belly up to the bar. Cheers! To redeem $3 parking at select Interstate Parking lots, enter your license plate number at the kiosk, select "Taste & Toast" and enter code TNT19.