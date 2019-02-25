Wind chill advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Monday

‘Taste and Toast:’ 5 nights of bottles and bites at 20+ Milwaukee hot spots

Posted 7:22 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28AM, February 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Beat cabin fever with five nights of bottles and bites. "Taste and Toast" kicks off at more than 20 Milwaukee hot spots on Monday, Feb. 25. FOX6's Kasey Chronis visited Cantina with a sneak peek of this event.

About "Taste and Toast" (from website)

Lift your spirits during five exclusive nights of sampling and sipping. Satisfy your palate, and pocketbook, with specially priced small plates, appetizers and mixers at 20+ downtown hot spots, offered 4-7 PM. So, round up your friends and belly up to the bar. Cheers!

To redeem $3 parking at select Interstate Parking lots, enter your license plate number at the kiosk, select "Taste & Toast" and enter code TNT19.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.