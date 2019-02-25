‘This is hilarious!’ Olivia Colman charms with Oscar speech

LOS ANGELES — And the award for best Oscar speech goes to… Olivia Colman.

That’s the sentiment on social media at least, after the Brit made even hardened couch critics go all misty-eyed with a heartfelt acceptance speech after taking the Academy Award for Best Actress on Sunday.

Colman, who won for her portrayal of Britain’s Queen Anne in the movie “The Favourite,” appeared stunned — and, to be fair, most viewers were too — when her name was read out by fellow actress Frances McDormand.

“This is hilarious, I’ve got an Oscar,” said Colman, fighting back tears.

“I have to thank lots of people and if I forget anybody I’ll find you later and give you a massive snog,” she said.

Colman thanked the film’s director, Yorgos Lanthimos. She previously starred in his 2015 dark comedy “The Lobster.”

In her Oscar-winning role, Colman played a gout-ravaged queen torn between two female cousins — Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone — vying for her attention.

She paid tribute to “Emily and Rachel, the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with, and to go to work with every day.

“I mean you can imagine, it’s wasn’t a hardship,” Colman added, to big laughs from the audience.

Colman revealed she used to work as a cleaner, and while she “loved that job,” did spend a fair bit of time daydreaming about this very moment on stage.

“Any little girl who’s practicing their speech on the telly — you never know!” Colman added.

After telling her kids back home that she hoped they were watching because “this is not going to happen again,” Colman also thanked her husband and “best friend” Ed Sinclair.

In true Colman style, she heeded calls to wrap the speech by blowing a raspberry.

“The Favourite” star was not — funnily enough — the favorite to win best actress, pulling off an upset over Glenn Close, who was nominated for her performance in the “The Wife.”

Picking out Close in the audience, Colman said: “You’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be. I think you’re amazing and I love you very much.”

A seven-time Oscar nominee, Close holds the record as the actor with the most Academy Award nominations without a win, male or female.

Colman is perhaps best known by British audiences as office worker and love interest Sophie Chapman in the long-running Channel 4 comedy series “Peep Show.”

Her role as Queen Anne also earned her a BAFTA, a Critics’ Choice Award, and the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.