Tyshawn Combs charged in crash, data shows vehicle was traveling ‘107 miles per hour’

MILWAUKEE — Tyshawn Combs faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a violent crash that happened on Highway 145 near 91st St on Tuesday evening, Feb. 19. Combs is charged with the following counts:

First degree reckless injury (2 counts)

Neglecting a child – consequence is great bodily harm

Knowingly operating motor vehicle while suspended – cause great bodily harm (2 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash scene around 11:20 p.m. Once on the scene, they “observed a 2015 black Honda Civic that appeared to be torn in half.” The criminal complaint indicates the “front half of the vehicle was located in the southbound lanes of 145 while the back half of the vehicle was located in the northbound lanes.”

Also in the vehicle were a woman — who had been ejected — and a 5-month-old child. The woman was unconscious, taken to a hospital and later died on Friday, Feb. 22 from her injuries. A citizen was holding the child immediately after the wreck — the 5-month-old was crying and had facial injuries. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin — and diagnosed with a brain bleed.

Defendant’s statement

The complaint indicates Combs remained on the scene — and admitted to driving the car. He told deputies “he was at a red light when a Chevrolet Malibu drove past at a high rate of speed. The defendant stated that once the light turned green he began to travel at approximately 40 miles per hours and observed the Malibu now swerving in front of him and trying to cut him off. The defendant stated that he tried to brake and lost control sliding towards the median wall.”

Witness statements

Witnesses told investigators a different story about what happened at the crash site. The complaint says one witness told them “he was traveling northbound on 145 when he observed the Honda and a silver vehicle approach his position at a high rate of speed. That witness said “it appeared they were racing.” A second witness also indicated the two vehicles appeared to be racing.

Accident reconstruction

A member of the accident reconstruction unit conducted a download of the air bag control module in the Honda. The complaint says the “download indicated that the Honda was traveling at approximately 107 miles per hour, at approximately 4.5 second prior to the impact. The Honda was traveling at approximately 76 miles per hour at approximately .5 seconds prior to the crash.” Officials also determined “the car seat (for the child) was not attached to the car as there was no damage to the connections or belt.”

A further review found Combs ‘ “driving privilege was suspended for multiple failure to pay fines as well as a driving record suspension effective November 22, 2017. In the last five years, the defendant has been cited 11 times for operating with a suspended driver’s license.”

Combs made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, Feb. 23. Cash bond was set at $50,000 — and a preliminary hearing date was set for March 5.