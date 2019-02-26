× 10 displaced following apartment building fire in Mount Pleasant, cause under investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ten people were displaced following an apartment building fire Monday, Feb. 26 in Mount Pleasant. The call came in around 12:15 a.m.

According to South Shore Fire Department, the fire broke out at a 16-unit apartment building near Kinzie Avenue and Oakes Road. When crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire on the first floor.

Firefighters began an interior fire attack and performed a primary search. At that time, a Mount Pleasant police officer notified crews of a possible occupant seen though a second floor window. Crews placed a ladder to the second story window and removed one occupant to safety.

The South Shore Fire Department provided emergency care to five occupants, all of whom refused transport to the hospital. A Racine city bus was called to the scene to provide a place of refuge due to the cold and snowy weather.

Ten occupants of the building were displaced due to smoke, fire and water damage to the building. Red Cross was called in to provide shelter.

One apartment was destroyed by fire, while an additional seven apartments received varying degrees of smoke and/or water damage.

Damage to the building is estimated at approximately $100,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.