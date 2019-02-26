Celebration of life planned to honor children, father killed in Waukesha house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A public visitation has been set for the three members of a Waukesha family who died in a house fire. It happened Tuesday morning, Feb. 19 near Arcadian Avenue and Sultan Street.

The Duffy family continues to mourn. The children's grandparents are currently making funeral arrangements. But they say they have been touched by the community's support this week.

Neighbors described it an an inferno. For Vicky and Jeffrey Newell, it was heartbreaking. They lost two grandchildren and their son-in-law in the blaze.

"We miss them terribly. No one will know how we feel until something like that happens to another family," said Victoria Newell.

Kevin Duffy Sr. tried to rescue his three children from the fire, running back in to pull 12-year-old Kylie and 14-year-old Kevin Duff Jr. from the fire.

"He got Konner and the dog out right away and he was hollering for the kids to come. He tried to get to them and he didn't come back out," Victoria Newell said.

Now, only memories remain of two young lives -- while 9-year-old Konnor adjusts to life without his siblings.

"He can't understand why he got spared and his brother and sister and dad perished," said Jeffrey Newell.

Because large crowds are expected, the Newell's say visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 at Whitnall High School, followed by services at 2 p.m.

Kevin Jr. and Kylie Duffy were both students in the Whitnall School District. Family wants it to be more of a celebration of their life.

"Have something bright, pink, blue jeans -- go right ahead. Those were their colors and Kylie loved glitter. If you want to wear glitter, wear glitter -- that's what we want," Victoria Newell said.

Meanwhile, efforts continue to raise money for Konner and mom, Casey Duffy. A collection on GoFundMe has generated nearly $30,000 in one week.

"Thank you so much and we appreciate everything that everyone has been doing," Victoria Newell said.

The family says everyone is welcome to attend the visitation. A private burial will take place early next week.