Common Council unanimously approves $500 flat fee for littering

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 26 unanimously approved a $500 flat fee for littering offenses — in an effort to keep the greater Milwaukee community clean.

The measure was sponsored by Alderman Russell Stamper II, and eliminates the $25 to $500 penalty range for the first littering offense on public or private premises, and the $50 to $500 range for each subsequent offense.

Instead, it stipulates the penalty for all littering on public or private premises be a flat $500 — including all forfeitures, penalties, fees and assessments levied by the municipal court.

“We bring this legislation as an effort to change the way we see and appreciate our streets and properties,” said Alderman Stamper in a news release. “Through these changes, including a forthcoming public information and awareness campaign about littering and the new $500 fine, we hope that we can work together to keep our Milwaukee community a clean and beautiful place to live.”

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis shared with the Common Council research involving cities with similar penalties, which resulted in cleaner streets due to residents not wanting to pay steep fines for littering.