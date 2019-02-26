Customs officials seized 160+ pounds of high-grade marijuana shipped from Mexico to West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges after prosecutors said he was awaiting a 160-pound shipment of marijuana to Wisconsin from Mexico.

Yobaneidi De La Rosa, 30, faces one count of conspiracy to commit delivery of controlled substance (THC), more than 10,000 grams.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 5, the Wisconsin State Patrol received three large boxes from a Homeland Security special agent -- seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials at the U.S./Mexico border. All three boxes contained "large amounts of high-grade marijuana concealed inside cushions." They were sent from an individual in Toluca, Mexico, addressed to an individual on 59th Street near Grant Street in West Allis.

The substance in the boxes tested positive for THC/marijuana -- weighing 164.60 total pounds.

Law enforcement officials with the Milwaukee Police Department's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area conducted a "controlled delivery of the boxes" to the West Allis address. The complaint said a woman indicated the packages were for her sister, who lived in the upper unit, but was at work. She said she could hold the boxes for her sister, who was expecting a package on behalf of her boyfriend -- De La Rosa.

The complaint said De La Rosa's ex-girlfriend said she agreed to receive a package for him "because he lives in an apartment and told her he was concerned the package would get lost or stolen if delivered to his apartment." She said he didn't tell her what was in the package, and she expected just one package, not three. She said De La Rosa promised her money for helping him out. She showed officials text messages with De La Rosa regarding the delivery, which included a tracking number, which matched that of one of the boxes containing the marijuana.

Investigators later learned De La Rosa had arrived at his girlfriend's home, and they conducted a traffic stop. A search warrant was executed on De La Rosa's phone, and the complaint said it contained photos of large amounts of money, sealed boxes that contained marijuana, the shipping bill and tracking number for the packages, a parcel company application with communication regarding the packages, what appeared to be kilograms of cocaine, Western Union receipts showing money sent to Mexico, ID cards for people in Mexico and texts relevant to the packages.