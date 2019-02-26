Get ready to pour a pint! 2019 Traveling Beer Garden tour dates, locations revealed

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks revealed on Tuesday, Feb. 26 the tour dates and locations (below) of the Traveling Beer Gardens for the 2019 season.

The reveal happened at the Sprecher Brewery Taproom in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. The Traveling Beer gardens will be open from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays. There will be live music on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information visit travelingbeergardens.com.

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule

Juneau Park, May 8 – 27

Doctors Park, May 29 – June 16

Grant Park, June 19 – July 7

Lake Park, July 10 – 28

Greenfield Park, July 31 – Aug. 25

Pass Me a Pint Tour

Kletzsch Park, May 15– 27

Froemming Park, May 29 – June 9

Falk Park, June 12 – 23

Jacobus Park, June 26 – July 7

Washington Park , July 10 – 21

Bender Park, July 24 – Aug. 4

McCarty Park, Aug. 7 – 18

Juneau Park, Aug. 21 – Sept. 2